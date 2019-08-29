Polavaram works given to Chief Engineer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department has effected a rejig in the allotment of works of Polavaram irrigation project to engineers. Withdrawing works from the Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) of the project, the department allotted them to the Chief Engineer. The CE was also nominated to be a member of Polavaram Project Authority in place of the ENC.

According to a memo (34185/projects-I/A2/2015) issued by Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das on Wednesday, the works of Left Main Canal (LMC) and Right Main Canal (LMC) were withdrawn from ENC of the project and were allotted to the Chief Engineer of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

While Engineering-in-Chief (ENC) of Water Resources M Venkateswara Rao has been holding the full additional charge of ENC as the post lied vacant, B Sudhakar Babu holds the Chief Engineer of Polavaram Irrigation Project Headworks (PIPHW). Now, Sudhakar Babu will also look after the works of connectivities: LMC and RMC. M Venkateswara Rao will continue in his full-time role as ENC as usual.

“On administrative grounds, govtt hereby orders the following work allotment with immediate effect: The work of LMC and RMC is allotted to Chief Engineer of PIP along with regular work of headworks by withdrawing them from ENC of PIP. The CE is also nominated as member of PPA in place of the ENC,” the memo noted.