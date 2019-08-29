By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to launch distribution of quality rice scheme in Srikakulam district from September 1. The scheme, to be implemented in the district on a pilot basis, will be extended to all the 13 districts by April 2020. The beneficiaries can track their monthly ration status using a mobile phone application similar to a tracking system in food delivery Apps.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar said ‘Swarna’ rice would be distributed to the ration card holders under the scheme. “We have promised the distribution of quality rice, not superfine rice. Though we have planned to start the initiative across the State, we faced a few hurdles, especially in sorting good quality rice. As promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we are implementing it in Srikakulam district from September 1,” Sasidhar said.

The Civil Supplies department identified about one lakh metric tonnes of Swarna variety rice in its godowns from the available 11 to 12 lakh metric tonnes. From the next procurement onwards, the government will segregate each variety of rice and process them separately. They will be stored separately, unlike the present practice. At present, almost 15 to 20 varieties of rice are being supplied.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswararao announced that the good quality rice distribution across the State would take place from April 2020. “We have finalised Swarna rice for distribution, and are looking for other varieties of quality rice. To begin with, we will distribute 80 per cent quality rice and from April 100 per cent good quality rice will be supplied.”

The officials clarified that village volunteers will be given an allowance of `500 per month for delivering rice to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. “We are not asking the volunteers to carry the goods by themselves, they can make alternative arrangements,” Kodali Venkateswararao said.