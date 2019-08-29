Home States Andhra Pradesh

Quality rice scheme in Srikakulam district

The State government is all set to launch distribution of quality rice scheme in Srikakulam district from September 1.

Published: 29th August 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to launch distribution of quality rice scheme in Srikakulam district from September 1. The scheme, to be implemented in the district on a pilot basis, will be extended to all the 13 districts by April 2020. The beneficiaries can track their monthly ration status using a mobile phone application similar to a tracking system in food delivery Apps. 

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar said ‘Swarna’ rice would be distributed to the ration card holders under the scheme. “We have promised the distribution of quality rice, not superfine rice. Though we have planned to start the initiative across the State, we faced a few hurdles, especially in sorting good quality rice. As promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we are implementing it in Srikakulam district from September 1,” Sasidhar said. 

The Civil Supplies department identified about one lakh metric tonnes of Swarna variety rice in its godowns from the available 11 to 12 lakh metric tonnes. From the next procurement onwards, the government will segregate each variety of rice and process them separately. They will be stored separately, unlike the present practice. At present, almost 15 to 20 varieties of rice are being supplied.

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswararao announced that the good quality rice distribution across the State would take place from April 2020. “We have finalised Swarna rice for distribution, and are looking for other varieties of quality rice. To begin with, we will distribute 80 per cent quality rice and from April 100 per cent good quality rice will be supplied.”

The officials clarified that village volunteers will be given an allowance of `500 per month for delivering rice to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. “We are not asking the volunteers to carry the goods by themselves, they can make alternative arrangements,” Kodali Venkateswararao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra government Civil Supplies Commissioner YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Srikakulam district Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswararao
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp