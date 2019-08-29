Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sania Mirza picture named PT Usha on Sports Day poster in Andhra

The photograph of Sania Mirza under the category of 'Tennis' named with PT Usha, 'Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award' left Visakhapatnam locals in splits. 

Published: 29th August 2019 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Sania Mirza's poster named PT Usha. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a gaffe that left denizens of Visakhapatnam city in splits, organisers of National Sports Day celebrations in the Port city had erected a poster with the photo of tennis star Sania Mira with the name of veteran athlete PT Usha. The flexi went viral with social media abuzz with comments over the error.

A few days back, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government announced cash awards to sportspersons who won medals at the national level on the name of 'YSR Kreeda Protasahakalu' and it was also decided to organise functions and events on the occasion of National Sports Day on a grand note. The Visakhapatnam district administration too organised an event on the beach road.

Several flexes with the photographs of Chief Minister Jagan, tourism, culture and youth advancement minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao and sports persons were put across the stretch. One that attracted many had the photograph of Sania Mirza under the category of 'Tennis' but the name was printed as PT Usha, 'Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award.'

With the poster going viral on the social networking sites, organizations and people raised their voice over the mistake. The organisers later removed the poster by 12 noon.

There were also posters of PV Sindhu, P Gopichand, Humpy Koneru, Dyan Chand and other famous players. The organisers are yet to respond to the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sania Mirza P T Usha National Sports Day
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp