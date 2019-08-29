Sania Mirza picture named PT Usha on Sports Day poster in Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a gaffe that left denizens of Visakhapatnam city in splits, organisers of National Sports Day celebrations in the Port city had erected a poster with the photo of tennis star Sania Mira with the name of veteran athlete PT Usha. The flexi went viral with social media abuzz with comments over the error.

A few days back, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government announced cash awards to sportspersons who won medals at the national level on the name of 'YSR Kreeda Protasahakalu' and it was also decided to organise functions and events on the occasion of National Sports Day on a grand note. The Visakhapatnam district administration too organised an event on the beach road.

Several flexes with the photographs of Chief Minister Jagan, tourism, culture and youth advancement minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao and sports persons were put across the stretch. One that attracted many had the photograph of Sania Mirza under the category of 'Tennis' but the name was printed as PT Usha, 'Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award.'

With the poster going viral on the social networking sites, organizations and people raised their voice over the mistake. The organisers later removed the poster by 12 noon.

There were also posters of PV Sindhu, P Gopichand, Humpy Koneru, Dyan Chand and other famous players. The organisers are yet to respond to the issue.