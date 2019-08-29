TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy booked for ‘forging’ documents

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Venkatachala Satram police booked a case against former minister and TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and three others in connection with a land dispute at Idimepalli village in Venkatachalam Mandal, Nellore district. Somireddy was booked for allegedly forging documents and making a fake general power of attorney (GPA) for 2.4 acres of land with the assistance of mandal surveyor.

Police registered the case under sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using forged documents), 468 (forgery), 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief) , 379 read with 34 of the IPC (theft) and section 156(3) of CrPC against Somireddy and others. According to the case registered by Venkatachala Satram police, land belongs to one Yeluru Ranga Reddy had been encroached upon using forged documents and the latter approached the court.

Somireddy had allegedly prepared forged documents and fake GPA for the 2.4 acres of land with the assistance of accused A4, Mandal Surveyor Subbarayudu, and executed a registered sale deed in survey no. 58/3 and the accused A2 and A3 -- Meghanathan and AM Jayanthi -- trespassed into the land, ploughed it and removed the tombs of Ranga Reddy’s ancestors.

On the instructions of the court, the police booked a case against the former minister and others. Somireddy, who served as the Agriculture Minister of the previous Chandrababu Naidu government, is named as the first accused in the FIR.