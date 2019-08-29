Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy booked for ‘forging’ documents

Somireddy was booked for allegedly forging documents and making a fake general power of attorney (GPA) for 2.4 acres of land with the assistance of mandal surveyor.

Published: 29th August 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Former AP Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

Former AP Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Venkatachala Satram police booked a case against former minister and TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and three others in connection with a land dispute at Idimepalli village in Venkatachalam Mandal, Nellore district. Somireddy was booked for allegedly forging documents and making a fake general power of attorney (GPA) for 2.4 acres of land with the assistance of mandal surveyor.

Police registered the case under sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using forged documents), 468 (forgery), 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief) , 379 read with 34 of the IPC (theft) and section 156(3) of CrPC against Somireddy and others. According to the case registered by Venkatachala Satram police, land belongs to one Yeluru Ranga Reddy had been encroached upon using forged documents and the latter approached the court.

Somireddy had allegedly prepared forged documents and fake GPA for the 2.4 acres of land with the assistance of accused A4, Mandal Surveyor Subbarayudu, and executed a registered sale deed in survey no. 58/3 and the accused A2 and A3 -- Meghanathan and AM Jayanthi -- trespassed into the land, ploughed it and removed the tombs of Ranga Reddy’s ancestors.

On the instructions of the court, the police booked a case against the former minister and others. Somireddy, who served as the Agriculture Minister of the previous Chandrababu Naidu government, is named as the first accused in the FIR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkatachala Satram police TDP Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy Venkatachalam Mandal Yeluru Ranga Reddy
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp