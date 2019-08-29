Vizag girl student attacked by youth with screwdriver

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 19-year-old degree first-year student was attacked by a youth. The ghastly incident took place near the Rama Chandra theatre junction at Anakapalle on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Sai Kiran, a resident of the town. He was overpowered by locals who thrashed him before handing him over to police.

On Wednesday evening, when the girl was returning home from college, the accused attacked her on the neck and shoulders with a screwdriver. The girl was immediately shifted to hospital and her condition was said to be stable. According to Anakapalle DSP K Sravani, Sai Kiran and the girl fell in love and the same was approved by the family members of the youngsters.

The families of both were even planning to perform their marriage within a couple of years. However, Sai Kiran reportedly suspected the girl’s behaviour for some reasons and resorted to the attack. A case has been registered at Anakapalle police station against Sai Kiran.

Reacting to the incident, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy asked principal of Dadi Veera Nadiu (DVN) Degree College, Anakapalle, where the girl is studying degree first-year, to submit a report with all the details. He told the colleges affliated to the university to see that such incidents do not recur. The VC said that he would soon hold a meeting with principals of all affiliated colleges on the measures to be taken for the safety and protection of girl students.