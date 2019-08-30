Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission chief visits girl attacked with screwdriver

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Thursday visited King George Hospital (KGH) where 19-year-old Bhargavi was getting treated and interacted with her. It may be noted Bhargavi was allegedly attacked by her friend with a screwdriver, while she was returning from college in Anakapalle on Wednesday.

Later addressing media persons, the Mahila Commission chairperson Padma said she would take up this issue with the Home Minister and demand that immediate action be taken on the accused, Sai Kiran, 21.

She said all educational institutions must educate students about behavioural tendencies so that such incidents are not repeated.

On Wednesday, Bhargavi was attacked by Kiran who was reportedly in a relationship with her. Even her family members had planned to get them married. However, the police said the attack was carefully planned by Kiran to kill Bhargavi and her childhood friend, Mansoor.

According to Anakapalle DSP Sravani, “Kiran suspected that she had an affair with Mansoor. While his attack on Mansoor had failed, he attacked Bhargavi with a screwdriver at Rama Chandra Theatre Junction.” It was also learnt that Kiran was told by his family members to get a job and settle down before marriage. But since the past few months, he has been addicted to vices and harassed Bhargavi, the police said.