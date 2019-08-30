Cricket betting racket busted in Anantapur, 10 bookies held

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The police arrested 10 cricket bookies, including kingpin Sd Javed Khadri alias Javed and seized two communicator boxes, two laptops, 33 cell phones and 2,125 grams of ganja in Tadipatri.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, SP B Satya Yesubabu said that on a tip-off, a police team led by CIs Thejomurthy, Chinna Peddaiah, SIs Khaja Hussain and Ramakrishna Reddy, conducted a raid on a house in Tadipatri and arrested them while they were conducting cricket betting on Bellary vs Belagavi match in the KPL.

The SP said that Javed was involved in 20 criminal cases, including cricket betting, selling of ganja, attempt to murder and other offences. The other nine arrested bookies were also involved in various criminal cases. Javed was a close accomplice to cricket betting racket don Narasimha in Proddatur.

Two arrested for killing relative

Nellore: Nellore Rural Police nabbed two people, who attacked a person with beer bottles and murdered him. The accused were identified as G Peddiraju (23) and D Vengababu (19). Circle Inspector V Srinivasa Reddy said that Peddiraju and Vengababu hailing from Indiramma Colony in Kallurpalli in Nellore Mandal, murdered V Arjun, a relative of Peddiraju, who believed that the former was creating hurdles in his love life.