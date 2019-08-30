Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cricket betting racket busted in Anantapur, 10 bookies held

The police arrested 10 cricket bookies, including kingpin Sd Javed Khadri alias Javed and seized two communicator boxes, two laptops, 33 cell phones and 2,125 grams of ganja in Tadipatri.

Published: 30th August 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

SP B Satya Yesubabu examining the gadgets seized from cricket bookies in Anantapur on Thursday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The police arrested 10 cricket bookies, including kingpin Sd Javed Khadri alias Javed and seized two communicator boxes, two laptops, 33 cell phones and 2,125 grams of ganja in Tadipatri.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, SP B Satya Yesubabu said that on a tip-off, a police team led by CIs Thejomurthy, Chinna Peddaiah, SIs Khaja Hussain and Ramakrishna Reddy, conducted a raid on a house in Tadipatri and arrested them while they were conducting cricket betting on Bellary vs Belagavi match in the KPL.

The SP said that Javed was involved in 20 criminal cases, including cricket betting, selling of ganja, attempt to murder and other offences. The other nine arrested bookies were also involved in various criminal cases. Javed was a close accomplice to cricket betting racket don Narasimha in Proddatur.

Two arrested for killing relative

Nellore: Nellore Rural Police nabbed two people, who attacked a person with beer bottles and murdered him. The accused were identified as G Peddiraju (23) and D Vengababu (19). Circle Inspector V Srinivasa Reddy said that Peddiraju and Vengababu hailing from Indiramma Colony in Kallurpalli in Nellore Mandal, murdered V Arjun, a relative of Peddiraju, who believed that the former was creating hurdles in his love life. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anantpur SP KPL Bellary vs Belagavi match ganja in Tadipatri cricket betting racket
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp