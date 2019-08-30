Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur district administration setup control room for Village Secretariat candidates

A command control room was set up at the Collectorate by Guntur district administration, in order to clear doubts of the candidates appearing for Village Secretariat examination.

Published: 30th August 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A command control room was set up at the Collectorate by Guntur district administration, in order to clear doubts of the candidates appearing for Village Secretariat examination. The State government will conduct the exams on September 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8 in two sessions across 13 districts. As many as 365 venues were selected for the same and 74 routes identified to reach them.

Divisional Special officers, Zonal officers, Route officers and Flying officers have been selected for conducting the exams in an organised way. Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, urban Superintendent of Police (SP) PHD Ramakrishna and rural SP R Jayalakshmi have made suitable arrangements to conduct the exam smoothly. 

“The command control room has six helplines that will operate until September 8. In case of any doubts, candidates can ring them up at the following numbers from 9 am to 9 pm: 0863 2229334, 2229335, 2229336, 2229337, 5140613 and 1800 4254099,” Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur district administration Guntur district Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp