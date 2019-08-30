Guntur district administration setup control room for Village Secretariat candidates

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A command control room was set up at the Collectorate by Guntur district administration, in order to clear doubts of the candidates appearing for Village Secretariat examination. The State government will conduct the exams on September 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8 in two sessions across 13 districts. As many as 365 venues were selected for the same and 74 routes identified to reach them.

Divisional Special officers, Zonal officers, Route officers and Flying officers have been selected for conducting the exams in an organised way. Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, urban Superintendent of Police (SP) PHD Ramakrishna and rural SP R Jayalakshmi have made suitable arrangements to conduct the exam smoothly.

“The command control room has six helplines that will operate until September 8. In case of any doubts, candidates can ring them up at the following numbers from 9 am to 9 pm: 0863 2229334, 2229335, 2229336, 2229337, 5140613 and 1800 4254099,” Kumar said.