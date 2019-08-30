Man bites close friend’s genitals over loan of `100 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a shocking incident, a man bit his friend’s genitals to defend himself during a drunken brawl over repayment of a loan of `100.The incident took place at Joladarasi village in Koilkuntla mandal late Wednesday night, but it went viral on Thursday. The injured person was shifted to the Nandyal government hospital.

According to information, V Venkateswarlu and V Venkata Subbaiah, aged around 40-45 years and residents of Joladarasi, are good friends. Financial transactions between them were quite common and, sometime back, Venkateswarulu is said to have borrowed `100 from Subbaiah and the latter was asking his friend to repay the money.

Venkateswarlu, however, was ignoring his friend’s plea.Venkateswarlu, who suffered a bleeding injury, was shifted to the Nandyal hospital. “We performed a surgery and he is out of danger,’’ a doctor said.