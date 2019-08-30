Home States Andhra Pradesh

Notice to two Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh coaches for Sania picture mix-up

The gaffe left the sports authorities red-faced and set the social media abuzz with comments from twitterati on the ignorance of the organisers.

Published: 30th August 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

A flex banner of Sania Mirza with PT Usha’s name in Visakhapatnam. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two coaches of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) have landed in the soup over the mix-up of tennis star Sania Mirza’s poster, set up on the occasion of the National Sports Day celebrations. The poster near the Kurusura Submarine, that attracts sizeable tourists, at Beach Road, carried the picture of the tennis star but it was captioned in bold: P T Usha, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Arjuna Award. As is well known, Usha is India’s former sprint queen.

The gaffe left the sports authorities red-faced and set the social media abuzz with comments from twitterati on the ignorance of the organisers. Soon after the flexi blooper went viral, joint collector L Siva Sankar issued show cause notice to two SAAP coaches on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, a source from the sports department said, “A team, including coaches who have the knowledge of major sporting stars, a list of names, whose portraits were to adorn the venue of celebrations, was prepared and sent for digital printing.

During editing, some names were dropped and others, like those of Sania Mirza and PT Usha were included. There were some editing mistakes and we immediately corrected them. But the mistake slipped through the digital printers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh SAAP Sania Mirza National Sports Day P T Usha Padma Bhushan Padma Shri Arjuna Award
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp