Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole dealers lament inadequate supplies at ration shops

 Though the civil supplies department officials sent correct indents as per their requirements, the essentials supplied were of less quantity for this month.

Published: 30th August 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Though the civil supplies department officials sent correct indents as per their requirements, the essentials supplied were of less quantity for this month. Millets like jowar and ragi were not supplied as per the indents and even red gram (dal) was also supplied in small quantity. With this, the ration dealers of the district were in a state of confusion as they did not know how to distribute the inadequate stock among beneficiaries. The DSO and other officials of the district are trying to sort out this issue. 

As per the records, there are around 2,150 fair price shops in the district and nearly 9,75,500 white ration cardholders are getting monthly essentials through these shops. From August 20, all the essentials were distributed to the Mandal level stock points and from there, stocks will reach the FP shops and finally from September 1, goods will be distributed among the eligible beneficiaries. 

As per the directives, the civil supplies corporation has to supply 1 kg dal to each white cardholder and on this basis, the civil supplies officials estimated that nearly 700 tonnes of red gram stock are required. So the officials sent the monthly indent for 700 tonnes.

But, the district has received only 500 tonnes of dal. Similarly, the millet has also been supplied in less quantity. For the past few months, the government is providing jowar and ragi to the white cardholders through the public distribution system. But, now these stocks are also supplied in lesser quantities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ongole DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION fair price shops ragi Millets
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp