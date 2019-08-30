Ongole police nab gang robbing commuters disguised as cops

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The police arrested a six-member gang for robbing commuters by posing as cops. Those arrested were identified as Bommala Vijay (33), Jerripothula Prasad (25), Kattem Raja (30), Nalimala Ludhar (21) and M Koteswara Rao (22) of Kavuru in Guntur district and Yamarthi Gopi (20) of Chirumamilla in Guntur district.

Disclosing the details to the media at the Galaxy Hall of district SP office here on Thursday evening, SP Siddharth Kaushal said on July 10, the gang members stopped a couple at the Subabul plantation on Bommanampadu canal bund and robbed one gold ring and Rs 600 from them.

In another incident on July 17, the gang stopped one person at Addanki-Reningavaram Road and robbed two-and-a-half sovereigns of gold and Rs 5,000. The accused committed offences in the limits of Addanki, Mundlamuru, Yaddanapudi, Medarametla and Marturu police stations and seven cases were registered against them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Thursday arrested the six-member gang near Kongapadu Cross Road on Addanki-Medarametla Road and recovered 15 sovereigns of gold, 250 grams of silver, Rs 10,000 cash and two motorcycles worth Rs 7,28,000. The SP congratulated the police personnel for nabbing the accused.

ASP (Administration) K Mahendra Patrudu, Special Branch DSP VS Rambabu, Darsi SDPO K Prakasa Rao and others were present.