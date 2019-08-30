Sibar Institute of Dental Sciences inks pact with Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sibar Institute of Dental Sciences signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), Tirupati, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, institute director Dr T Krishna Mohan said the MoU will help in sharing the knowledge between the institutes and establish a vibrant academic collaboration by undertaking joint activities in research. The research work will be carried out at the NTR College of Veterinary Science in Gannavaram. The MoU was exchanged by Sibar institute director Dr Krishna Mohan and SVVU Dean Dr T Chandrasekhara Rao.