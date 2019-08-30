Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP raising false alarm on Amaravati: Mangalagiri MLA

He alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was misleading the public on Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana’s comments on Amaravati.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri MLA YSRC’s Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the TDP workers and supporters were staging false protests, creating an issue out of change of the capital city at Yerrabalem in Guntur on Thursday. After inaugurating YSR Reddy’s statue at Yerrabalem in Mangalagiri Mandal, he recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced earlier that the capital region will come up at Amaravati only. Yet, for gaining political mileage, the TDP leaders have been falsely campaigning. 

He alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was misleading the public on Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana’s comments on Amaravati. The MLA then questioned Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan’s motive behind planning a visit to Amaravati at this point of time. He demanded that the JSP chief clarify his stand on Amaravati and not confuse the public with his biased visit.

Alla Ramakrishna also urged Pawan Kalyan to explain why he did not field any candidate from his party at Mangalagiri in the general elections.“The government will not change the capital from Amaravati so the farmers need not worry about the issue,” the Mangalagiri MLA said.

