Visakha Dairy chief to join YSRC on September 1

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a big jolt to the TDP in Visakhapatnam district, Adari Anand, chairperson of Visakha Dairy, has decided to join the YSRC on September 1 in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Along with Anand, 12 directors of the dairy and former municipal chairperson of Yelamanchili Rama Kumari will resign from the TDP and join YSRC.

Anand, who held a meeting with dairy farmers after meeting Jagan, took the decision to join YSRC. Anand said he along with farmers of the dairy will be joining YSRC without any conditions.

It may be recalled here that Anand jumped into the electoral fray in 2019 elections and contested as TDP Lok Sabha nominee from Anakapalle. However, he lost to YSRC nominee Bheesetti Venkata Satyavathi.

His father Adari Tulasi Rao, who is considered strongman of the dairy in Visakhapatnam, has been a staunch follower of the TDP.