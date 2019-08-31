Andhra government extends contract staff tenure by a month

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the period of the contract and outsourcing employees’ tenure by a month, till September 30. In view of ‘severe financial constraints’, the Finance department has also informed all secretaries, heads of departments and district collectors to not employ any contract or outsourcing employees hereafter without its consent. A Government Order was issued in this regard on Friday. A fresh agreement will be reached with the employees soon.