Andhra Pradesh state tourism department receives award for pilgrimage tourism

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism department was awarded ‘Best State for Pilgrimage Tourism’ for the year 2019-20. At a programme organised by the Pacific Area Travel Writers’ Association (PATWA) on the theme, ‘Sustainable Tourism and Challenges’ followed by Safari India South Asia Travel Awards ceremony in New Delhi on Friday, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel handed over the award to Principal Secretary (Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department) Praveen Kumar and CEO, AP Tourism Authority and MD AP Tourism Development Corporation Pravin Kumar. With this, AP Tourism bagged an award for the third consecutive year in the South Asia Travel Awards.