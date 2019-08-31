Home States Andhra Pradesh

APPCB hearing on complaints of groundwater pollution in Kadapa village on September 5 

The APCCB had directed the UCIL to submit a time-bound action plan to remediate the existing tailing pond and shift all the tailings from the existing pond to the proposed tailing pond.

Published: 31st August 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB)  will conduct a hearing on September 5 on the complaints of groundwater pollution due to uranium mining in Vemula Mandal of Kadapa district. The APCCB has issued a show-cause notice to Uranium Corporation of India Limited in the first week of August in this regard. During an interaction with media persons in Vijayawada, APCCB Chairman BSS Prasad said there were several apprehensions on the release of slurry after the treatment of the mined uranium into the tailing pond. 

He said though the tailing pond was lined with bentonite to prevent the seepage of the chemicals into the ground, as a precautionary measure, the APCCB had recommended for lining the pond with a layer of polyethene with an adequate protective layer of clay or sand of 250 mm. “However, the Uranium Corporation of India Limited is yet to implement the same. Meanwhile, we have received complaints from Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and the people from 6-7 villages in Vemula Mandal that the water from the borewells sunk in the area is getting contaminated, leading to illness,” he said. 

The APCCB had directed the UCIL to submit a time-bound action plan to remediate the existing tailing pond and shift all the tailings from the existing pond to the proposed tailing pond.  Meanwhile, without any permission, the UCIL has started construction work to increase the height of the earthen pond of the tailing pond without taking required preventive measures to avoid the possible contamination and pollution problems that may arise.  “We have issued a show-cause notice and now a hearing will be held, which is likely to be attended by higher officials of the UCIL,” he said. 

People in villages of Vemula Mandal near the uranium mining area are demanding that the UCIL provide piped water supply, which is expected to cost around Rs 8 crore, jobs for locals and acquire 120 acres of land that was earmarked for future expansion of mining activity. 

Prasad said several apprehensions are also being expressed over the proposed uranium mining in the Nallamala forest and at Peddagutta located in Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir.  According to him, people are fearing that any seepage of the radioactive mineral into the water while mining will adversely affect the drinking water supply, as people in four districts of Andhra Pradesh are dependent on Nagarjuna Sagar for drinking water. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board groundwater pollution uranium mining in Vemula Mandal Uranium Corporation of India Limited APCCB Chairman BSS Prasad
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp