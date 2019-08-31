Arrangements in place for village/ward post exams

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district officials have completed all arrangements for the village/ward secretariat exams scheduled to begin from September 1 and continue up to September 8. As many as 1,33,450 candidates are expected to appear for these exams in 236 exam centres across the district. Around 8,000 government staff have been roped in for the smooth conduct of exams.

Under the supervision of Joint Collector S Shan Mohan, the question paper bundles were dispatched to all examination centres by special vehicles, with adequate security on Friday. District Collector P Bhaskar conducted a review meeting at his chambers here on Friday and enquired about the arrangements for the exams. Speaking on the occasion, SP Siddharth Kaushal said that they have deployed police force at all examination centres for the smooth conduct of exam.