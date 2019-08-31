CM Jagan nods for two bridges on Vashishta and Vynateya rivers

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given his nod for the construction of two bridges on Vashishta and Vynateya rivers (Tributaries of Godavari) between Puchhalanka and Ayodhyalanka, and Anagarlanka (West Godavari district) and Yerramsettivaripalem from P Gannavaram mandal. Housing Minister Cherukuwada Sri Ranganatha Raju has recently brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
WATCH | Daniil Medvedev vows to do 'better' after flashing middle-finger during US Open
Centre, Assam devising new ways to oust foreigners, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
'Modi government deflated economy': Priyanka launches attack on BJP over poor GDP
Final Assam NRC list: Been a long wait for those wanting it
Air India requests passengers not to fly with older-generation MacBook Pro units