CM Jagan nods for two bridges on Vashishta and Vynateya rivers

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given his nod for the construction of two bridges on Vashishta and Vynateya rivers (Tributaries of Godavari) between Puchhalanka and Ayodhyalanka, and Anagarlanka (West Godavari district) and Yerramsettivaripalem from P Gannavaram mandal. Housing Minister Cherukuwada Sri Ranganatha Raju has recently brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister.