Home States Andhra Pradesh

Debt drives doctor, wife, son to suicide

A prominent orthopaedic surgeon, along with his wife and son, allegedly committed suicide by taking poison at their residence in Amalapuram in the wee hours of Friday.

Published: 31st August 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, poison

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A prominent orthopaedic surgeon, along with his wife and son, allegedly committed suicide by taking poison at their residence in Amalapuram in the wee hours of Friday. Bodies of Dr P Rama Krishnam Raju (48), Laxmidevi (45) and Krishna Sandeep (25) were discovered by the doctor’s hospital staff in the morning.  

It is said financial difficulties pushed the family to take the extreme step. Dr Raju, the owner of Srikrishna Hospital, had invested in real estate and was knee-deep in debts due to losses in his business, according to police. It is also said the doctor was able to convince his wife and son to end their lives with him. 

In the morning, his staff tried calling him to ask him to attend his patients, but could not reach him. Later, they found the three in an unconscious state at his home, and informed the same to the police. Amalapuram DSP Masum Bhasa reached the scene with clues team, and collected evidence.  The police said Krishna Sandeep was an MBBS graduate, while the couple’s other son, Vamsi, was also studying to be a doctor. 

Suicide helpline 
OneLife:
78930-78930
Roshni, Hyd-based NGO: 040-66202000 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amalapuram DSP Srikrishna Hospital
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp