Debt drives doctor, wife, son to suicide

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A prominent orthopaedic surgeon, along with his wife and son, allegedly committed suicide by taking poison at their residence in Amalapuram in the wee hours of Friday. Bodies of Dr P Rama Krishnam Raju (48), Laxmidevi (45) and Krishna Sandeep (25) were discovered by the doctor’s hospital staff in the morning.

It is said financial difficulties pushed the family to take the extreme step. Dr Raju, the owner of Srikrishna Hospital, had invested in real estate and was knee-deep in debts due to losses in his business, according to police. It is also said the doctor was able to convince his wife and son to end their lives with him.

In the morning, his staff tried calling him to ask him to attend his patients, but could not reach him. Later, they found the three in an unconscious state at his home, and informed the same to the police. Amalapuram DSP Masum Bhasa reached the scene with clues team, and collected evidence. The police said Krishna Sandeep was an MBBS graduate, while the couple’s other son, Vamsi, was also studying to be a doctor.

Suicide helpline

OneLife:

78930-78930

Roshni, Hyd-based NGO: 040-66202000