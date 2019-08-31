Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four smugglers held, 22 red sanders logs seized

Four smugglers were arrested and one gun, pellets and a two- wheeler also seized. Based on the information given by police, an RSASTF team conducted a raid and apprehended the smugglers.

Red sanders seized by RSASTF (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) In-charge Ravi Shankar said that 22 red sanders logs which were ready for transportation, were seized from a mango orchard at NVS Girijana Colony in Railway Kodur mandal of Kadapa district on Friday.  

Four smugglers were arrested and one gun, pellets and a two- wheeler also seized. Based on the information given by police, an RSASTF team conducted a raid and apprehended the smugglers.The smugglers were identified as Palepu Manohar (24), Palepu Srikant (22) of Railway Kodur mandal, B Srihari (25) and K Penchalaiah (25) of Chitvel mandal. A case was registered against the red sanders smugglers in the RSASTF station in Tirupati. 

TAGS
Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force RSASTF mango orchard NVS Girijana Colony Kadapa district
