Four smugglers held, 22 red sanders logs seized

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) In-charge Ravi Shankar said that 22 red sanders logs which were ready for transportation, were seized from a mango orchard at NVS Girijana Colony in Railway Kodur mandal of Kadapa district on Friday.

Four smugglers were arrested and one gun, pellets and a two- wheeler also seized. Based on the information given by police, an RSASTF team conducted a raid and apprehended the smugglers.The smugglers were identified as Palepu Manohar (24), Palepu Srikant (22) of Railway Kodur mandal, B Srihari (25) and K Penchalaiah (25) of Chitvel mandal. A case was registered against the red sanders smugglers in the RSASTF station in Tirupati.