Missing child remains found

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police on Friday found the remains of the boy, who went missing on August 25, at Gurazala in Guntur district. According to Gurazala CI Durga Prasad, the deceased was identified as Annapareddy Subhash (4). His parents A Guravaiah and Venkata Lakshmi lodged a missing complaint with the police on August 25.

The police conducted search operations in the nearby places, but in vain. Meanwhile on Friday, the locals found the remains of the boy near Doma Cheruvu in Veerabhadrapuram. CI Durga Prasad said that they booked a murder case and formed a special team to nab the culprits.