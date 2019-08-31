Home States Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court collegium nod for new Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice

 The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended that Justice JK Maheswari be appointed as Chief Justice (CJ) in Andhra Pradesh High Court. 

Published: 31st August 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended that Justice JK Maheswari be appointed as Chief Justice in Andhra Pradesh High Court. Justice JK Maheswari is a senior puisne judge in Madhya Pradesh High Court. After the State bifurcation, the Chief Justice post in Andhra Pradesh HC has been lying vacant.

JK Maheswari

At present, Justice C Praveen Kumar is its Acting CJ. On April 8, the Collegium had recommended that Justice Vikram Nath, the senior-most judge in Allahabad High Court, be appointed as CJ of the State High Court.

The recommendation was sent to the government, but it was sent back for reconsideration.  After taking into consideration all relevant factors, the Collegium came to a conclusion, in the suppression of the earlier recommendation, that Justice Maheswari be given the post.Justice Maheswari was born in 1961. After finishing BA LLB course, he practised law as an advocate, before being appointed as an additional judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2005.  He was made a permanent judge in 2008.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court collegium Justice JK Maheswari Chief Justice in Andhra Pradesh High Court ustice C Praveen Kumar Justice Vikram Nath
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp