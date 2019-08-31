Supreme Court collegium nod for new Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended that Justice JK Maheswari be appointed as Chief Justice in Andhra Pradesh High Court. Justice JK Maheswari is a senior puisne judge in Madhya Pradesh High Court. After the State bifurcation, the Chief Justice post in Andhra Pradesh HC has been lying vacant.

JK Maheswari

At present, Justice C Praveen Kumar is its Acting CJ. On April 8, the Collegium had recommended that Justice Vikram Nath, the senior-most judge in Allahabad High Court, be appointed as CJ of the State High Court.

The recommendation was sent to the government, but it was sent back for reconsideration. After taking into consideration all relevant factors, the Collegium came to a conclusion, in the suppression of the earlier recommendation, that Justice Maheswari be given the post.Justice Maheswari was born in 1961. After finishing BA LLB course, he practised law as an advocate, before being appointed as an additional judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2005. He was made a permanent judge in 2008.