Tirupati police rescue 3-year-old girl within six hours of kidnapping

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police have reunited three-year-old Bhagyalakshmi with her parents within six hours of her kidnapping. Her parents, both employed with Bhuma Cine Complex in the temple town as sweepers, came out of the theatre on Thursday afternoon, only to find that their daughter, who was playing on the premises, had gone missing. Upon inquiring with locals, they found out that a man, aged 30-35, had taken her.

By 6.45 pm, a complaint was lodged at East Police Station and, not long after, SP KKN Anburajan formed four teams. Meanwhile, another team at Command and Control Room were able to track down the kidnapper with the help of CCTVs at the complex. It also found out that the man had boarded a 5 pm bus to Chittoor.

Chittoor police came to know that the man had got down at Chittoor bus station at 9.45 pm, and the teams in Tirupati were put on alert. The police, later, found the baby, abandoned in Mittur under Chitoor town police limits. The baby, safe and sound, was reunited with her parents on Friday.