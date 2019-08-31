Two lockers of Cooperative Urban Bank in Anantapur broke open

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Some unidentified miscreants tried to rob the Cooperative Urban Bank in Anantapur town in the early hours of Friday. The incident came to light when the bank staff opened the doors of the bank for business on Friday morning and found that two lockers in a room, located beside the strong room, were open. They immediately alerted bank higher officials and police.

On receiving the complaint, police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. They found that miscreants gained entry into the locker room by removing the grills of the window of the room. They broke open two of the 80 lockers and reportedly took away the objects in them. The bank officials said the owners of those two lockers were intimated.