Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi inspects Tirupati station works 

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi inspected Tirupati railway station on Friday and reviewed the redevelopment works.

Published: 31st August 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Tirupati railway station (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi inspected Tirupati railway station on Friday and reviewed the redevelopment works. Accompanied by South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya, Guntakal DRM Alok Tiwari and other officials, he inspected the entire premises of Tirupati railway station. 

He visited the Food Track, a catering outlet maintained by IRCTC at the station, to check the quality of food and expressed satisfaction over the standards. He interacted with passengers and enquired about the facilities at ‘Atithi AC Premium Lounge’. The Union Minister sought detailed information on the status of development plans at the south side entrance and instructed the officials to speed up the execution of the approved plans for passenger convenience.

He also inspected the foot over bridge, waiting for halls on platform No 1 and had a detailed view of the Tirupati Railway Station Redevelopment Model on display at the main concourse area.  Earlier, the Rail Land Development Authority officials made a presentation to the Union Minister on Tirupati railway station redevelopment works and enhanced passenger amenities to pilgrims visiting the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

