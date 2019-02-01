Home States Andhra Pradesh

200 dog-bite cases every month in Guntur district

Over 200 cases of dog-bites are reported every month in Guntur Government General Hospital, according to data provided by officials concerned.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Over 200 cases of dog-bites are reported every month in Guntur Government General Hospital, according to data provided by officials concerned. As the city has more than 7,000 stray dogs wandering on its streets, the residents are fearing their safety and, especially, safety of their little ones. Civic bodies in the district had recently taken up sterilisation programmes for stray dogs; 5,767 canines were sterilised in Guntur, 327 of 400 in Tenali, 267 of 270 in Mangalagiri and 240 of 250 dogs in Narasaraopet.

In Macherla, the officials claimed they had achieved 100 per cent sterilisation of stray dogs. The above mentioned data was provided by officials of the respective municipalities. Guntur GGH superintendent Dr DS Raju Naidu said a dog-bite victim should consult a doctor immediately after he is bitten and he should be given four doses of vaccination. “As many as 400 cases have been reported in the GGH in the last couple of months.”

However, Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said the number of dog-bite cases have reduced in the city due to appropriate measures taken on time, following the guidelines by animal board.

