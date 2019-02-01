Assembly condoles death of MLA, MLC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of AP Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council offered tributes to slain MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and MLC MVVS Murthy in Amaravat i o n Thursday. While Kidari was gunned down by Maoists in agency area of Visakhapatnam, Murthy died in a road accident in the US.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu moved the condolence motion in the AP Legislative Assembly. Hailing Kidari’s services for the uplift of tribals, he faulted the Maoists for not heeding to the State government, which has made it clear that it won’t allow bauxite mining in the agency area against the interests of the local tribals.

On the occasion, Naidu assured to christen the 100-bed hospital coming up in Araku area after the slain MLA besides constructing a memorial in Paderu. He also announced to install statues of Kidari and Siveri Soma, who were gunned down by the dreaded Maoists in Araku. Health and Tribal Welfare Minister Kidari Sravan sought to know what the Maoists achieved by murdering a leader who worked for the welfare of the tribals.