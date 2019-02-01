Bhoomi puja for Srivari temple in Guntur district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The construction of Sri Venkateswara Divya Kshetram at Venkatapalem in Thullur mandal of Guntur district has commenced with Bhookarshana and Beejaavapanam on Thursday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu performed the Bhookarshana puja and ploughed the area earmarked for the construction of the temple amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.

Later, the Beejaavapanam was carried out wherein a variety of foodgrains are carried in Palikas (mud pots) and sprinkled in the area ploughed by the Chief Minister. Later, Naidu said Lord Venkateswara is the lord of Kaliyuga and His temple is all set to come up in Venkatapalem of Amaravati region in the next couple of years.

The aim of constructing the temple in the capital region is to spread Sri Venkateswara Bhakti cult across India. Temples have already come up in Kurukshetra and Kanyakumari, while some more are in the offing at Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and agency areas such as Sitampeta, Parvathipuram and Rampachodavaram.