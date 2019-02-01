Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cabinet’s nod to Rs 55K-crore plan for Amaravati development

The Council of Ministers has approved the Amaravati Comprehensive Financial Planning (ACFP) at an estimated cost of Rs 55,343 crore on Thursday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chairs the Cabinet meeting at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Council of Ministers has approved the Amaravati Comprehensive Financial Planning (ACFP) at an estimated cost of Rs 55,343 crore on Thursday. According to reliable sources, the Cabinet also gave its approval for providing 5 per cent reservation to Kapus out of the 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). A bill to this effect will be passed in the ongoing Assembly Session, they added.

The Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi. While Rs 51,687 crore will be the capital expenditure, Rs 3,656 crore has been calculated as interest for construction of the ACFP. Out of the total expenditure, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), with the Cabinet approval, could avail a financial loan to the tune of Rs 37,112 crore through financial institutions and commercial banks.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of APCRDA to raise Rs 500 crore through public bonds, for Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure Integrated Development Project and to obtain Rs 4,900 crore for construction of Secretariat and HoD offices. Similarly, the Cabinet also approved the draft bill for resolving dotted lands issue as well as another draft bill for providing legal sanctity to Bhudhaar project. All these bills would be tabled during the ongoing Assembly Session. It is also learnt that the government has decided to distribute Rs 250 crore to the victims of AgriGold scam.

The government will also deposit the said money in court and take it back after auctioning the AgriGold assets. The Council of Ministers discussed the cases filed during the Samaikyandhra agitation against those who fought for the rights of the State against Babli project. The Cabinet deliberated on the cases filed against the displaced families of Polavaram and Vamsadhara projects and decided to lift all the cases. The Chief Minister is learnt to have expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in regularisation of houses and lands in Simhachalam.

Amaravati Comprehensive Financial Planning

