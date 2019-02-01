CM's new power subsidy 'ayaho BC Sadassu' may put Rs 36-crore burden on energy department

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The new power subsidy, announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in ‘Jayaho BC Sadassu’ last week in Rajamahendravaram, will translate to Rs 36 crore per month additional burden on energy department in East Godavari district. At present, the department is collecting a revenue of Rs 165 crore from 16 lakh consumers in the district and out of this 20 per cent is being given as subsidy under different heads. According to estimates, (once the new subsidy is implemented), barber shops and washermen need not pay up to 150 units; the subsidy comes to around Rs one crore per month. Around 1,20,000 EBCs can now consume up to 100 units, worth Rs 32 lakh.

As per information available, goldsmiths have been given around 8,000 power connections; under the new subsidy announced by Naidu, they can consume up to 100 units of power amounting to Rs 21 lakh per month. It is learnt that the subsidy for 6,128 weaving units in the district has been raised from 100 units to 150 units of power by the Chief Minister during the BC convention. Recently the limit for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories were increased to 125 units.

Under the new power subsidy scheme, the consumers have increased to 1,62,531, consuming 6,596 million units, while the subsidy amount calculates to Rs 1,67,70,000. About Rs 6.30 crore would be paid by to electricity department for 6,601 aqua units. APEPDCL, Rajamahendravaram, SE (Operations) Ch Satyanarayana Reddy said freebies announced recently would be implemented after verification of eligible beneficiaries.