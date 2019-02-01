‘Cold-shouldered’ by TTD, KE skips Bhookarshana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy, who is also holding the portfolios of revenue and endowments, on Thursday was displeased with TTD for not inviting him ‘properly’ for starting Lord Venkateswara temple construction at Venktapalem in the Guntur district. Murthy did not attend the event.

In an informal chat with mediapersons, he said some of the TTD officials “dictated terms to the government”. He said the affairs of endowment department have turned more complex than the revenue department. “I felt like relieving the endowment portfolio on some occasions.” It is said the CMO immediately inquired with the TTD and endowments and sought an explanation. The TTD replied invitations were sent to him, along with other ministers some time ago. They didn’t extend any special invitations.

Murthy pointed to the delay in appointing Trust Board for Srisailam temple despite the fact that the names of the chairperson etc were selected and sent to the CM for clearance. His disappointment was the party leadership. The leader from Kurnool is said to be disappointed over the party’s decision to induct Congress leader K Suryaprakash Reddy.