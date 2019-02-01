Government urges Sushma Swaraj to help AP students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, Special Representative of AP in Delhi, wrote to Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Kenneth Juster, the United States Ambassador to India, requesting them to help out the students from the State, who were detained for alleged immigration fraud. In a letter to Sushma Swaraj, he wrote that the students who were enrolled in a fraudulent university in Metro Detroit were arrested by United States federal authorities and are likely to face deportation.

“According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the students’ nonimmigrant student status has been terminated because they are not pursuing a full course of study or participating in authorised practical training. These students, hailing from rural and poor background, have been cheated by consultancies. Their parents are worried that they will be deported to India. However, all these students have valid admissions in various universities in the United States, but a few are taken into custody by United States authorities,” Rammohan Rao said.

He requested the minister to take up the issue personally and communicate with the United States Government and help out the students. He also urged her to provide legal assistance to the students, who are facing the threat of arrest. Similarly, in the letter to Kenneth Juster, he stated that a large number of students from Andhra Pradesh aspire to study in the United States and apply for various universities. “A number of students who have enrolled in a fraudulent university in Detroit were detained and face deportation.

In fact, all these students are made to believe that their admission in this university is valid. Some of the students have also been taken into custody. The development would spoil the future of the students. On behalf of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, I request you to take immediate steps to stop harassment of these students,” he said.