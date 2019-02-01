Hiked pension to be disbursed from February 4

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The officials of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDA) have announced that they would distribute social security pensions by February 4 in Guntur district. It may be mentioned here that in December last the government enhanced NTR Bharosa pension amount from `1,000 to `2,000 to elderly, widows, toddy tappers, weavers, single women, fishermen and persons with 40% to 79% of disability.

The government also enhanced pension amount from `1,500 to `3,000 to person with disability with above 80 per cent and transgenders. The persons suffering from chronic kidney disease would also be paid `3,500 from `2,500. MEPMA and DRDA officials will distribute social security pensions with the help of revenue staff and bill collectors. The pensioners would be asked to show their Aadhaar card and other relevant documents. Their identity would be verified through biometric system.