Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hiked pension to be disbursed from February 4

The officials of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDA) have announced that they would distribute social security pensions by February 4 in Guntur district.

Published: 01st February 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The officials of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDA) have announced that they would distribute social security pensions by February 4 in Guntur district. It may be mentioned here that in December last the government enhanced NTR Bharosa pension amount from `1,000 to `2,000 to elderly, widows, toddy tappers, weavers, single women, fishermen and persons with 40% to 79% of disability.

The government also enhanced pension amount from `1,500 to `3,000 to person with disability with above 80 per cent and transgenders. The persons suffering from chronic kidney disease would also be paid `3,500 from `2,500. MEPMA and DRDA officials will distribute social security pensions with the help of revenue staff and bill collectors. The pensioners would be asked to show their Aadhaar card and other relevant documents. Their identity would be verified through biometric system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp