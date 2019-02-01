No pre-poll pact with any party, asserts Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that his party will not have any pre-poll pact with any party in the next elections. The has evolved an innovative outreach programme ‘Anna Pilupu’ by sending letters to 60,000 neutral influencers across the State. As part of the outreach programme, the YSRC chief interacted with 150 neutral influencers from Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, Kurnool, West Godavari and other districts in Hyderabad on Thursday.

With several pre-poll surveys indicating that there will be a hung Parliament this time, the YSRC sees in it an opportunity to demand the SCS and implementation of all other bifurcation promises. “I am confident of winning 25 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the next elections. In case of hung Parliament, we will be in a position to demand that whoever wants our support should first sign the file related to Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh,” Jagan said.

The Opposition Leader said he does not believe in parties which want to strike an alliance first with a mere assurance that they will accord SCS to AP, if voted to power. “Some parties have deceived us,’’ he said, in an indirect reference to the BJP, which went back on fulfilling the promise of according SCS to the State.

Jagan made this comment reacting to a poser by Sravani, an UPSC aspirant from Visakhapatnam, on how the YSRC will fight for getting a railway zone for Vizag, which is part of the AP Reorganisation Act. Answering another question from Pranay, an engineer, on how he will solve the unemployment problem in the State, the YSRC chief said more emphasis would be laid on creation of self-employment opportunities for educated youth.

Jagan was emphatic to say that he would try to improve the ease of doing business in the State and bring in a law making it mandatory for the industries to provide 75 per cent of jobs to the locals. Referring to the establishment of Kia Motors in Anantapur, Jagan took an indirect dig at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for claiming credit of getting the plant to AP, but failing to ensure provision of employment to locals in it.

“I don’t have any objection to Naidu taking credit of getting Kia Motors to AP, but the fact is that not even 5 per cent of jobs have been given to the locals in the plant,’’ he said. However, the YSRC chief did not make any mention of dole for the unemployed in his speech. Jagan will have similar interaction meetings with neutral influencers from all the 13 districts of the State in the coming days.