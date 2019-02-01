Odia medium students get ready for SSC exam without textbooks!

G Ramesh Babu By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Scores of SSC students studying in Odia medium in Srikakulam district are staring at an uncertain future. They have just one-and-a-half months left for their crucial final examination, but the State government is yet to supply them with textbooks of some of the subjects. Of the 10,122 Odia medium students of various classes in the district, 1,260 will be appearing for Class X final examinations, scheduled to begin from the third week of March.

Their nail-biting wait for the textbooks is only getting longer even as the exams are fast approaching. “While we are yet to receive Mathematics and Biology textbooks, only 12 copies of English language and 16 copies of Telugu language textbooks were supplied to 37 students in our school. How are we to prepare for the exams without textbooks?” wondered Hadia Chintamani, a Class X student of the Zilla Parishad High Sch o o l at Krishnapuram in Mandasa mandal.

The situation is similar in other Odia medium schools in the district. “With no alternative available, we have been sharing the books in 1:3 ratio or more at times. Since there are no Biology and Mathematics textbooks, we have been carefully following the notes being provided by the teachers in the classroom,” said Uddan Dileep, another Class X student of Krishnapuram ZP High School.

“Who will take the responsibility if we fail in the final examinations because of lack of textbooks?” he asked. Even the students of Class VI to Class IX have been struggling to find material to prepare for their annual exams. While they have got insufficient number of textbooks of some subjects, they are yet to see English language books in this academic year.

Only one Physical Science textbook was supplied to the school for Class IX students, the headmaster said. As changes were made in the syllabi this year, teachers of Odia medium are forced to follow the Telugu books to teach their students. “We have been preparing notes in Odia language by following the Telugu medium books, keeping the needs of Odia students in mind,” said Durga Prasad Panigrahi, headmaster of the school.

When contacted, district inspector of schools for Odia medium, Krishan Chandra Padi said that it was true that Physical Science, Mathematics and Telugu language textbooks for Class X were yet to be supplied. Though the academic year is drawing to a close, yet none of the students of Class I to Class V have got Environmental Science books till now.