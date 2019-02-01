TDP likely to finalise candidates by March

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With elections round the corner, the TDP government is all set to announce financial aid to the tune of Rs 25,000 per hectare to small and marginal farmers and enhance the unemployment dole to Rs 2,000 from the existing Rs 1,000. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hinted at extending more benefits to farmers and also doubling the dole for the unemployed at the Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting held on the Assembly premises on Thursday, sources said.

An official announcement in this regard is likely to be made during the ongoing Assembly session. As part of the exercise to prepare the party rank and file for the ensuing elections, the TDP leadership is likely to finalise the party candidates by the end of February and give a 75-day agenda to promote the development and welfare programmes being implemented by the Chandrababu Naidu government. Stating that a ten-fold increase in the pension was effected during the TDP regime, Naidu said each DWCRA group got `20,000 under the Pasupu Kumkuma programme, which never happened before.

None had implemented welfare measures on such a large scale, the TDP chief said and wanted the leaders to take the achievements of the government to people. In the same breath, the TDP chief directed them to expose the alleged misdeeds of the Opposition YSR Congress.

Taking a dig at YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said, “The mindset of the criminals is different. Our fight is with traitors on the one side and against criminals on the other. All should be aware of this.” Exhorting the TDP leaders to expose the collusion of (Modi, TRS and YSRC) with the sole agenda of doing injustice to AP, he said power dues to the tune of Rs 5,600 crore and higher education council funds were not paid to AP by the Telangana government despite court orders. PM Narendra Modi was helping Telangana only and creating hurdles for development of AP, he said. Ridiculing the claim of State BJP that Modi took initiative for getting Kia Motors to AP, he said, with all such blatant lies, the saffron party leaders have themselves made a laughingstock.

A Union Minister is scheduled to visit AP every week. The Prime Minister and BJP president Amit Shah are set to make frequent visits to the State keeping in view the elections. Modi is also announcing sops to various sections of society ahead of elections. Direct transfer of money to small and marginal farmers is on the anvil. Even if they give all, people will not believe Modi, Naidu said. Predicting that the BJP would not get even 0.5 per cent of votes in any constituency in the ensuing elections, he said the saffron party’s tactics is to waste our time. Or else, what is BJP’s interest here? he asked, adding that the BJP was present in the State only to help the YSRC.

He also said there were none who did not attend Assembly for two years in the history of the world. “The Opposition Leader would not attend meetings to appoint Information Commissioners. Will not attend all-party meetings. With such an uncooperative attitude, the YSRC chief remained a symbol of irresponsibility,” he remarked. He also said the MLAs and MLCs should attend Assembly and Council sporting black badges on Friday to express their resentment against the Centre for the ‘injustice’ done to the State. The Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi called for AP bandh on Friday demanding SCS for AP. But, we are against bandhs.

So, we will organise rallies and protests against the Center’s ‘betrayal’, he said. Earlier in the day the Chief Minister asked them to be prepared to participate in Dharma Porata Deeksha in New Delhi on February 11 to protest against the denial of SCS to AP by the Centre. Directing the TDP MPs to intensify their fight for SCS in Parliament, he wanted them to attend the session by wearing black badges on Feb 1. The protest of TDP MPs should reflect the anger of people of the State, he said.