Three months after Titli strike, horticulturists yet to get aid

When contacted, horticulture officials said the account numbers submitted by some cyclone-hit farmers did not match with their Aadhaar and other details.

Titli-damage

The houses damaged by cyclone Titli in Ganjam district (Photo | EPS)

By G Ramesh Babu
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  Many horticulturists in Uddanam region affected by Titli cyclone, are yet to get compensation for the crop loss incurred by them. “About 200 coconut trees were uprooted due to the cyclone in my orchard at Peddakojjiria village in Kanchili mandal,” said Gonapa Krishna Murty, a farmer. Though the State government issued a cheque for Rs 3,37,500 on November 5 last year as compensation for the crop loss incurred by him, the amount is not yet deposited in his bank account. 

When contacted, horticulture officials said the account numbers submitted by some cyclone-hit farmers did not match with their Aadhaar and other details. Similarly, Balaka Sankar Rao, another farmer from the village, said, “More than 200 coconut trees were uprooted in my five acre orchard. I incurred crop loss in 3.2 acres. But compensation for the cyclone loss was paid only for 150 trees. When I furnished the crop loss details again in the grievance cell, I was told that the compensation for the rest would be paid in the next phase.” For the record, about 1.5 lakh coconut trees were damaged due to the cyclone storm in Uddanam mandals.

Horticulture crops were damaged in 45,000 hectares in the district causing a total loss of about Rs 33 crore. A compensation of Rs 1,500 was fixed for each damaged coconut tree. For damaged cashew orchards, Rs 30,000 was fixed as compensation per hectare. Joint Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said directions were issued to the horticulture officials to rectify the mistakes as per the documents produced by the affected farmers so that compensation could be paid to all of them.

