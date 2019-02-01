Vulnerable areas to be mapped by drones

Jayanth P By

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which plans to take advantage of drone technology during emergencies, has decided to carry out an aerial mapping of vulnerable and hazardous areas in the State. The Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation (APDC) has submitted a proposal to the AP State Disaster Management Authority in this regard and is expecting the requisite clearances soon.

The officials concerned said that the project, once approved, would be undertaken as part of the Disaster Recovery Project being taken up using the World Bank funds. “We have submitted a proposal to take up aerial mapping in a few areas prone to natural hazards,” an official explained. According to the presentation prepared for the Collectors’ Conference held by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier this week, the APDC is also in the process of formulating an exclusive drone policy for the State.

The policy will help in extending the drone services to delivery of medicines and other emergency services. It may be noted that IT Minister Nara Lokesh, at the World Economic Forum held last week in Davos, announced that the State would test the policy frameworks drafted in the ‘Advanced Drone Operators Toolkit’ to launch State-wide drone delivery operations.