Enforcement Directorate notice to Congress leader in cash-for-vote case

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have served a notice on senior Congress leader Vem Narender Reddy asking him to appear before them in connection with the cash-for-vote case within a week.

The ED officials have filed cases against Vem Narender Reddy and others in connection with the case in which Congress leader A Revanth Reddy is alleged to have offered `50 lakh to the nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson seeking his support to Vem Narender Reddy who was then TDP candidate for the post of MLC.

The ED suspects that the cash offered to Stephenson belgoned to Narender Reddy. The ED officials are likely to serve notices on Revanth Reddy and Sandra Venkata Veraiah, another accused in the case for questioning.