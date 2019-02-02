Much-touted PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme lacks rationality, opine Andhra farmer leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Farmer leaders in the State on Friday welcomed the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSSN) scheme under which a farmer having land holdings of 5 acres and below will get Rs 6,000 per year in three instalments. Terming it a good beginning, they felt it lacked rationality.

Instead of a farmer, the amount should have been linked to the extent of the land and there is no clarity over whether the beneficiary is a landholder or cultivator. That should have been defined clearly, they opined.

MVS Nagi Reddy, farmer wing president of YSRC, said though it is a purely politically motivated announcement, it is a good start for agriculturists in the State and in the country. “The scheme announced by the BJP-led NDA is not new.

In fact, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced it in 2017 itself and it is the first among Navaratnas - YSR Rythu Bharosa. The present PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and Telangana Rythu Bandhu scheme that was started a year ago and the Kalia programme of Odisha government were all announced only after announcement made by Jagan,” he reminded.

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, every farmer family gets Rs 50,000 as help fund. From second year, Rs 12,500 will be given in the month of May for four years. Nagi Reddy said, “What needs to be ensured now is that a genuine farmer who tills the land stands to benefit.” Stating that the announcement of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a good beginning from the farmers’ point of view, the former agriculture minister and farmer leader Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said there are several glaring shortcomings. “How can you equate a one-acre farmer with a 5-acre farmer and give equal amount ?. The announcement should have been linked to the extent of land instead of farmers as the TRS government in Telangana and BJD government in Odisha are doing,” he said.

The farmer leader said the NDA government’s decision was on the lines of ‘peace clause’ of WTO, which is to say they are temporary measures. “Help to the farmers from the government is an old policy called ‘decoupled income support’ practised in the USA and European countries.

Now, it is being followed in India. It was earlier recommended by a couple of committees on agriculture and now even Niti Aayog has decided to implement the same,” he explained. The opinion was echoed by Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham, which said it was nothing but an attempt to purchase votes of the farmers through backdoor methods. The AP Tenant Farmers’ Association also expressed the same opinion.