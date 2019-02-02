Home States Andhra Pradesh

NRI industrialist murder: Probe points fingers at niece of the deceased Chigurupati Jayaram

Police have taken Jayaram's niece, Shika Chowdary, into custody from her residence in Hyderabad on Friday night and shifted her to Nandigama, for questioning.

VIJAYAWADA: Cops investigating the murder of NRI and industrialist Chigurupati Jayaram, who was found dead in his car near Ithavaram village of Nandigama Mandal two days back, are suspecting the involvement of some of his family members in the death. 

Jayaram (60), who was residing in Florida, USA, used to visit Hyderabad once a month to check on his various businesses. Jayaram owns a Pharma company- Zenotech Laboratories - in Hyderabad and few other businesses in Andhra Pradesh. He previously held the position of Managing Director for a vernacular TV channel, Express TV (now closed), and presently continuing as director for Coastal Bank.

ALSO READ: NRI found murdered in car off Vijayawada National Highway

Police said Jayaram left his home in Hyderabad alone on Thursday afternoon. 

Jayaram last spoke to Shika on Thursday after attending a meeting held in Dasapalla Hotel in Hyderabad. After a few hours, he was found brutally killed in his car and police suspect that the killers poisoned him to death. 

"The assailants tried to portray the murder as an accident,'' a police officer said.

"With the help of CCTV footage recorded in Dasapalla hotel and Panthangi Toll plaza, we are trying to identify the person driving the car. According to eyewitnesses, Jayaram left Vijayawada with the person wearing a white shirt, but no one knows about him. We are also collecting details from employees of Coastal Bank in Vijayawada branch," Nandigama DSP Ch Bose said. 

"We are waiting for the family members of Jayaram to come to India. We are expecting that the information from them will reveal the mystery behind the murder," Bose added.

