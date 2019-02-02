Sleep lab at Guntur GGH manna for insomniacs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A sleep lab, the first-of-its kind in the two Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, set up at the Department of Neurology in the Government General Hospital here, has been providing treatment to people suffering from sleep disorders.Set up with a generous donation of ₹ 20 lakh from the Natco pharma company, the sleep lab has facilities to carry out research on sleep disorders.

GGH Head of Department of Neurology NV Sundarachary said that the sleep lab helps in identifying the cause of individual’s poor sleep and sleep-related ailments and initiates treatment.“Our physical health, mental health, safety, well-being, decision making and getting along with others depend on quality of our sleep.

So lack of sleep can have short-term effects and long-term effects on an individual and in society over time. Lack of sleep can predispose to obesity, hypertension, strokes and heart attacks. Most of the age-related ailments can also be curtailed by quality sleep,’’ said Sundarachary.Insomnia is an early indication of many neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease etc. “Since this is the first-of-its kind lab in the two States, we urge people to make use of the facility,’’ said Sundarachary.

Solutions for sound sleep

Sleep lab diagnoses sleep-related disorders through polysomnography

Polysomnography records brain waves, oxygen level in blood, heart rate, breathing, eye and leg movements

Nearly 50 persons suffering from sleep disorders undergone treatment at sleep lab last year

Outpatient services are available on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Sleep disorders widespread

It is estimated that about 20% of the people around the world suffer from sleep disorders and this condition is on the rise in developing countries like India. Changing lifestyle like working in odd hours, family worries and business-related anxiety affect sleep