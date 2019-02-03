All For the love of art

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The two-day live art show being organised by the Guntur Railway Division in association with APTDC began on a grand note at the Railway Vihar here on Saturday.

Divisional railway manager VG Bhooma and APTDC managing director Himanshu Shukla inaugurated the programme.

Artists A Vishwam of Chennai, Sanjay Ashtaputre, B Bhaskara Rao, Dr Vijay Dhore and Jeevan Gosika of Hyderabad, Bharati Singh of Delhi, Trupti Patel of Ahmedabad, S Vijaya Kumar and Osman Khan of Guntur and Tara Nagesh of Rajamahendravaram are showcasing their paintings on horse, modern art, nature, hills and women.