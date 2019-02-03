American Oncology Institute to hold 4K Walkathon in Guntur tomorrow

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: American Oncology Institute (AOI) is organising 4K Walkathon at the NTR Stadium here on the occasion of World Cancer Day-2019 on February 4.

AOI medical director Dr N Subba Rao called upon the youth to quit smoking and alcohol consumption. He said tobacco chewing and smoking were the main risk factors for 90 per cent of oral cancers in the country. The two-pronged message carried through the initiative was that cancer was curable when detected early and that there was life after the disease, he added.

The theme for this year is ‘I am and I will’. The walkathon was aimed at creating awareness about lifestyle changes which can prevent nearly 60 per cent of cancers diagnosed every year.

He said that an estimated 12 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer every year and this number could rise significantly if preventive measures are not taken.

District Collector Kona Sasidhar will flag off the walkathon.

Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao, GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar and district medical and health officer Dr J Yasmin and NRI Academy of Sciences president Dr Upendranath Nimmagadda and treasurer Dr Mani Akkineni will participate in the event.