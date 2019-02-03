Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP’s privilege motion against CM Chandrababu Naidu

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said Naidu behaved like an ‘Assembly Rowdy’ unable to bear the feeling that the TDP was being exposed by the BJP.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP leaders are mulling to move a privilege motion against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly issuing threats to BJP MLAs in the State Assembly.  
“It was a ‘defeatist’ Naidu, who threatened BJP MLAs, Vishnu Kumar Raju and Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, not to allow them to walk freely in the State if they defended the Centre on Friday. The BJP is planning to move a privilege motion against Naidu in this regard,” he said.

Co-incharge of BJP affairs Sunil Deodhar said Naidu was known for his ‘double standards’. “Outside AP, the CM alleges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is killing democracy. In AP, he threatens BJP MLAs in the Assembly,” he tweeted.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that the TDP is also planning to move a privilege motion against GVL for making objectionable remarks on Naidu. 

