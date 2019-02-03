Home States Andhra Pradesh

CJI Ranjan Gogoi to open Judicial Complex, lay stone for permanent HC in Amaravati today

The duo will also lay the foundation stone for the permanent High Court to be built in Nelapadu of Guntur district.

Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi arrives in Vijayawada on Saturday on the eve of inauguration of AP High Court at Nallapadu near Amaravati I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Judicial Complex, which houses the interim AP High Court, at 11 am on Sunday in Amaravati. 

The duo will also lay the foundation stone for the permanent High Court to be built in Nelapadu of Guntur district. “The foundation for the permanent High Court, designed after a Buddhist Stupa, will also be laid on the occasion,” an official from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) said. 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi arrived in Vijayawada on Saturday to participate in both events. Incidentally, 65 years ago, the first High Court was inaugurated on July 5, 1954 in Guntur and moved to Hyderbad in October 1956. 

It maybe noted that the High Court, following the division notification issued by the Centre on December 26 last, has been functioning from the CM camp office from January 1 as the structure in Amaravati was still under construction. The G+2 structure in Amaravati, which has a scope to be extended up to G+5, will have 23 halls spread over 2.2 lakh sq ft. The structure is being built by L&T in four acres of land at a cost of `157.3 crore.

The permanent High Court, to be built in a total site area of 42 acre of land with a built up area of about 12.2 lakh sq ft, comprises 36 court halls in the first phase with a provision for additional 24 court halls for future expansion. The APCRDA officials said Shapoorji and Pallonji Group has been entrusted the responsibility to develop it at an estimated cost of `1,400 crore. 

The High Court is proposed to be developed along with ancillary supporting ecosystem, including tribunals, City Courts, residences and other facilities. Both the Judicial Complex and the High Court are being developed as a part of Justice City, to be developed on 450 acres of land. The Justice City will be completed in two phases in 2022 and 2036.

AP High Court Judicial complex CJI

