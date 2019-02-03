Home States Andhra Pradesh

Congress begins search for election candidates in Andhra Pradesh

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy said it was decided to charge Rs 2,000 per application for the Assembly constituency and Rs 5,000 per application for the Lok Sabha constituency. 

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Congress has commenced its preparations for the ensuing general and Assembly elections and will be receiving applications from the ticket aspirants from February 7 to 10. 
Disclosing it to mediapersons after meeting with party constituency level conveners in Vijayawada on Saturday, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy said it was decided to charge `2,000 per application for the Assembly constituency and `5,000 per application for the Lok Sabha constituency. 

“No application will be accepted after February 10. After scrutiny of the applications, a list of the shortlisted candidates will be sent to the party high command, which will finalise the candidates and announce the final list,” he said, adding that the names of the candidates are most likely to be announced by end of the month. Raghuveera Reddy  said after BJP made it clear that it will not give Special Category Status to AP and with regional parties in no position to honour the promise, it is only Congress which can make it possible. People, who are fed up with Mod’s rule, will vote for the Congress, he maintained. 

TAGS
assembly elections general elections Congress candidates

