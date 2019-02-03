US visa fraud case: Fear, anxiety grip parents back in Andhra

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Parents, friends and relatives of the students who are detained in the US in connection with the visa fraud, are in the grip of anxiety and panic.

Anxious people are making calls to the helplines set up by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society and American Telugu Association (ATA) enquiring about the status of their dear ones.

A majority of parents are still unaware of the circumstances around their children in the US. In fact, the helplines are receiving queries regarding the students studying in other universities in the US too.

Majority of the Indian students facing detention in the US for violating the immigration rules, are ready to be deported to India, according to officials, who are coordinating with various agencies, including the Indian embassy in the US.

READ: Fate of students detained in US for visa fraud hangs in balance

Of the total 130 students of Farmington University who were arrested in various places, 129 are from India and one from Palestine. In a span of 48 hours from setting up of the helpline by the APNRT Society, as many as 28 people (parents, friends and relatives) from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have called it seeking help.

According to officials, 50-60 students of the total 130 arrested, may be from AP alone. Based on the calls received by the APNRT Society helpline, five students, including a girl from AP, were held.

A parent who made a call to one of the helplines, sought the intervention of the agency to know the situation in which his son is in the US in the aftermath of the visa fraud.

“My son went to study MS in California. He has not been picking up the phone call for the past three days. I also called two other known people from our district, but they came up with various reasons and disconnected my phone call. I don’t know the university he is studying in the US. All I know is that he is staying in California. Please help me in reaching him.”

Another caller, a friend of another detained student, asked, “My friend was detained and I am unaware of her whereabouts. She went to study MS in Farmington University and her parents are unaware of this. Now, they are worried to know that she enrolled herself in Farmington University. Please help me to bring her back.”

Not just these two cases, there are many people with such queries and are worried about their wards. The arrests of the students took place in New Jersey, Atlanta, Houston, Michigan, California, Louisiana, North Carolina, St. Louis etc.

It all started as a sting operation, where the Department of Homeland Security set up a fake university in Farmington Hills to target foreign students who wanted to stay in the US without proper authorisation. The university was set up in 2015 as part of an undercover operation ‘Paper Chase’ to identify recruiters and students engaged in immigration fraud. Homeland Security agents started acting as university officials from 2017.

The massive operation covered almost 600 students. Some of them were detained. Some others received the Notice to Appear (NTA). The remaining are under the watch of the immigration officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Ravi Vemuru, president of APNRT Society, said, “Not all students who are detained by US sleuths are guilty. Some of them are really unaware of the illegal practices and they just sought admission believing that it is legitimate. Now, our coordinators are helping them in all possible ways. We are asking them to take the ticket and come back to India. We are offering legal services and reaching out to the detained students. We are also ready to pay up to `1 lakh per student for legal services.”

He said as on today (Friday, American time) students who are detained in California Bay area, have been released and the court hearing is scheduled for April 1. Some of the students tagged with RFid, have been asked not to leave California. “By Monday, all those who are detained, will be released, as they have to be produced before the immigration judge within the stipulated time of 48 hours. They will be given a date for appearing in court and some may be released with conditions.” he added.

Apart from the State government, associations like ATA and TANA are also extending help to the students and providing legal assistance. A few immigration attorneys have also conducted conference calls to help out the students.

During a conference call by Prashanthi Reddy, an immigration attorney and a volunteer of ATA, many people from the US, whose friends and relatives have been detained, sought legal opinion from him.

Addressing the callers, Prashanthi said it is always better to return to India, if the students are under detention or received notices. “A few who are waiting for the approval of the work permits, can wait until the application is in process stage.”

A caller named Sai, who joined in Farmington University for OPT, has left the varsity after securing a job. However, the immigration officials have called his employer.